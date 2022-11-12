Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 4,963,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

