MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 6.1%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. 59,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 579,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 10.1 %
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.
