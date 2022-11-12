MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 6.1%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. 59,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 579,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 10.1 %

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.