MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MOFG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $540.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

