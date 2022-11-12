Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3,896 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

