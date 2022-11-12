Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.07.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
MRTX stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
