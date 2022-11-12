Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

About Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.