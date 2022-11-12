Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.66 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In related news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $332,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.