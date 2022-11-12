Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 500,259 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

