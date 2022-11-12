Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,835 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $73,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.