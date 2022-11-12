Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,076 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.46% of CBRE Group worth $111,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 578,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 318,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,449,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

