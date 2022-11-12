Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $159,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $141.86. 198,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

