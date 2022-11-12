Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $103.84 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $103,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

NYSE DHR opened at $271.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.