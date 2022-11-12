Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $57.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Ryanair worth $57,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $78.18 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

