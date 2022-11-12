Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $89.84 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $89,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 66,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

