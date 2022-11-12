Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $94.74 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $94,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

