Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 2.06% of Avista worth $65,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

