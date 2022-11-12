Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $237,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $148.57. 191,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $262.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

