Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

VRTX stock opened at $303.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $318.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.