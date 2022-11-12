Mizuho Boosts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $18.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIN. CL King dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

