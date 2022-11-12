Mizuho Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $11.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $85.44.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 907.26% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 218.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 855.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 90.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

