Mizuho Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $615.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $529.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $528.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.80. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.