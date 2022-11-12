MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.12

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.16), with a volume of 436148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.38 ($0.17).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The stock has a market cap of £28.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Odi Lahav bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($46,632.12). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,273 shares of company stock worth $4,095,417.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

