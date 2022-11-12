Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Modiv Stock Down 1.6 %

MDV opened at $10.47 on Friday. Modiv has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modiv Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on MDV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

