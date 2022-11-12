Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 36,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth $216,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.