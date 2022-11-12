Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$0.92 on Friday. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.