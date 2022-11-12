MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 658.1% in October

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 658.1% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
Shares of MGYOY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
