Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,800 at UBS Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($21.51) to GBX 1,760 ($20.26) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,765.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

