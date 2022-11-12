Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of SLR Investment worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 64.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 85,875 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.95 million, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 1,171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.