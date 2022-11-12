Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $518.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

