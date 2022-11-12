Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

