Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 60.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $211,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

