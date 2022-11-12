Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,743,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

