Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $177.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

