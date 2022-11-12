Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 4.8 %

WRB stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

