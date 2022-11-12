Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

