Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Shares of PPG opened at $130.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

