Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 23,392 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.