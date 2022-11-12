Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,687 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

