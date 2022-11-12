Morgan Stanley Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $17.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.