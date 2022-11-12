Morgan Stanley Cuts SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $12.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 14.0 %
SOPH opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 210.25%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.