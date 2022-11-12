Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

