Morgan Stanley Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $67.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.