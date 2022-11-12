Morgan Stanley Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $19.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.