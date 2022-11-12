Morgan Stanley Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $19.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.
BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Bumble Trading Up 10.6 %
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
