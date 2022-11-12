Morgan Stanley Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $56.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $108,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
