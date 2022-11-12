Morgan Stanley Lowers Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target to $2.75

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Local Bounti Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Local Bounti stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,237. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Local Bounti news, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig M. Hurlbert sold 15,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $63,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,853,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,415,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab acquired 3,000,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $183,289 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Local Bounti by 1,075.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.