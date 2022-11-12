Morgan Stanley Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $29.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.
LiveRamp Stock Up 6.6 %
LiveRamp stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 572,737 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after acquiring an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
