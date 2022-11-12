Morgan Stanley Trims PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price to $18.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
PetMed Express Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $448.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.60. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetMed Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
