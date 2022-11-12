Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.31.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.