Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,810. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,475 shares of company stock worth $40,112,784 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

