Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

MSI stock traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.53. 2,209,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.13. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.