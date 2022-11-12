Mount Lucas Management LP Has $423,000 Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,028,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,513,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

